New Armenian PM tells Putin he wants closer military ties with Russia

SOCHI, Russia: New Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told President Vladimir Putin on Monday he wanted to further develop relations with Russia in the military sphere and that nobody doubted the importance of strategic ties between the two countries.

The meeting, in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, was the first time the two men had met.

Advertisement

Pashinyan was elected prime minister by the Armenian parliament last week after a peaceful revolution driven by weeks of street protests.

(Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Editing by Andrew Osborn)