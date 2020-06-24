New Caledonia to vote Oct 4 on independence from France: Paris

PARIS: The French Pacific island territory of New Caledonia will hold a referendum on independence from France on Oct 4, the government said on Wednesday (Jun 24).

The vote was initially planned for Sep 6, but has been "delayed to Oct 4, 2020 due to the consequences of the health crisis," French government spokeswoman Sibeth Ndiaye told reporters.

The second vote on independence follows a referendum in Nov 2018 when 57 per cent of voters chose to remain part of France.