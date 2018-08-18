New car found in rubble of collapsed Genoa bridge - authorities

Another car has been found by rescue workers searching the rubble of a collapsed motorway bridge in the northern Italian city of Genoa, local authorities said on Saturday.

Spokespeople for the fire brigade and the Genoa prefecture said the car - which was found under slabs of concrete - was "compatible" with one believed to carry a family of three, but neither updated the death toll, still officially at 38.

Rescuers have been working to search for survivors since Tuesday after a 200-metre section of the Morandi bridge gave way in busy lunchtime traffic, plunging dozens of vehicles 50m (160 feet) below.

