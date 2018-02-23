New indictment filed against former Trump campaign aides Manafort and Gates

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

3 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller on Thursday filed a new indictment against former Trump campaign aides Paul Manafort and Rick Gates, according to court records.

WASHINGTON: Special Counsel Robert Mueller on Thursday filed a new indictment against former Trump campaign aides Paul Manafort and Rick Gates, according to court records.

The indictment, filed in U.S. District Court in Alexandria, Virginia, includes tax and bank fraud charges against Manafort and Gates, who had pleaded not guilty to federal criminal charges Mueller initially filed against them last October.

(Reporting by Karen Freifeld, Nathan Layne and Mark Hosenball in Washington; Editing by Peter Cooney.)