New Italy PM could be independent figure, top 5-star member says

ROME: Italy's next prime minister could be an independent figure who is not a member of either the 5-Star movement or the League and a government could be sworn in next week if all goes well, a top 5-Star member said in a newspaper interview published on Friday.

"One of the hypotheses is to pick a third person who has a high profile and is trusted by Italian citizens and Italy's international partners," Vincenzo Spadafora, a close aide to 5-Star leader Luigi Di Maio, told the Corriere della Sera.

(Reporting By Giselda Vagnoni, editing by Philip Pullella)