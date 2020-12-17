New UK COVID cases rise to highest number since mid-November

World

New UK COVID cases rise to highest number since mid-November

Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in London
Shoppers walk past a social distancing sign, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Oxford Street, in London, Britain, on Dec 16, 2020. (Photo: REUTERS/Toby Melville)

Bookmark

LONDON: The United Kingdom reported the highest daily number of new COVID-19 cases since Nov 14 on Wednesday (Dec 16) after the number of new positive tests rose to 25,161.

The government reported 612 deaths within 28 days of a positive test for the virus, the highest number of fatalities since last week.

Tuesday’s data had shown 18,450 new coronavirus infections and 506 deaths.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark