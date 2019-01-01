US military apologises for tweet about dropping bombs

WASHINGTON: US Strategic Command apologised on Monday (Jan 2) for a joke in "bad taste" after tweeting it was ready to drop something "much bigger" than the traditional Times Square crystal ball at New Year.

In a message posted, and later deleted, on Twitter, the military force that controls the US nuclear arsenal released a video in which B-2 bombers drop bombs, with the message: "If ever needed, we are #ready to drop something much, much bigger."

One Twitter user posted a screenshot of the deleted tweet and later posted the video that came along with it.

Oh, I managed to grab the whole Stratcom video pic.twitter.com/q3xVsuwtQ7 — Dylan Reeve (@DylanReeve) December 31, 2018

Amid the jaw-dropping and eye-raising on social media that followed, STRATCOM - whose slogan is "peace is our profession" - then tweeted an apology.

"Our previous NYE tweet was in poor taste & does not reflect our values. We apologize. We are dedicated to the security of America & allies," it said.

Our previous NYE tweet was in poor taste & does not reflect our values. We apologize. We are dedicated to the security of America & allies. — US Strategic Command (@US_Stratcom) December 31, 2018

A STRATCOM spokesman told NBC News the images on the video showed non-nuclear bombs.

About a million people are expected Monday in New York's Times Square, where revelers since 1907 ring in the New Year watching a giant ball slide slowly down a pole.