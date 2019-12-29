Attacker stabs five at rabbi's home in New York then flees

NEW YORK: An attacker stabbed five people late on Saturday (Dec 28) at a rabbi's home in New York state before fleeing, a Jewish organization said, in a rampage that came after days of increased tensions over anti-Semitic assaults.

The Orthodox Jewish Public Affairs Council said on Twitter an attacker wearing a scarf stabbed the victims at a house in Monsey, Rockland County, about 30 miles north of New York City.

All five victims were taken to local hospitals, the council said, adding that two of the victims were critical, with one of them stabbed at least six times.

New York Attorney General Letitia James said she was "deeply disturbed" by the situation in Monsey.



"There is zero tolerance for acts of hate of any kind and we will continue to monitor this horrific situation," she said in a Twitter post.

Local media reports said police were searching the area for the assailant. The Ramapo Police Department did not immediately comment on the situation.

