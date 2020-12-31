New York City aims to vaccinate 1 million against COVID-19 by end of January

FILE PHOTO: New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks to members of the media after standing in line with hundreds of other voters for several hours to cast his ballot during early voting in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, U.S., October 27, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

NEW YORK: New York City aims to vaccinate 1 million residents against the novel coronavirus by the end of January 2021, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Thursday (Dec 31).

He said the effort will require setting up vaccination sites across the city, which is home to about 8.3 million people.

About 348,000 doses of vaccine have been sent to the city so far since becoming available earlier this month. Some 88,000 residents have already received the first of two required doses, according to data from the city's Department of Health and Mental Hygiene.

Source: Reuters

