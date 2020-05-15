New York City's COVID-19 lockdown extended until Jun 13: Governor

NEW YORK: Lockdown measures in New York City have been extended until Jun 13 under an executive order signed by state Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Stay at home orders will be eased for the state's five least populated regions, however, allowing businesses there to get back to work gradually.

Advertisement

Advertisement

New York City is the US epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic with more than 20,000 people dead.

Cuomo signed the order Thursday (May 14) night. Statewide lockdown orders had been due to expire Friday.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Advertisement