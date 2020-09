New York City to fine people who refuse to wear masks as COVID-19 positive rate rises

NEW YORK: New York City will impose fines on people who refuse to wear a face covering as the rate of positive tests for the novel coronavirus climbed above 3 per cent for the first time in months, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Tuesday (Sep 29).

Officials will first offer free masks to those caught not wearing one. If the person refuses, they will face an unspecified fine, de Blasio told reporters.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Our goal, of course, is to give everyone a free face mask," de Blasio said. "We don't want to fine people, but if we have to we will."

The new rule extends across the city a similar policy imposed earlier this month by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, controlled by New York state governor Andrew Cuomo, in which commuters who refuse to wear a mask on public transit face a US$50 fine.

The citywide daily positive test rate was 3.25 per cent, which the mayor attributed in part to nine zip codes that city health officials say has seen a worrying uptick in cases, including several tight-knit Hasidic Jewish communities. The seven-day rolling COVID-19 positivity average was 1.38 per cent.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram