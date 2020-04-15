New York hospitalisations fall for first time in COVID-19 pandemic

NEW YORK: The total number of people hospitalised in New York fell for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 outbreak, a further sign the state may be at the peak of its crisis, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Tuesday (Apr 14).

He told a daily briefing that US President Donald Trump had inaccurately asserted the president had total authority over when states reopen schools and businesses but added that he did not want, or have the time, to fight with Trump.

Cuomo said that a total of 18,697 people were hospitalised across New York, down from 18,825 a day earlier.

Patients newly admitted to the hospital for COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus, came to about 1,600 on Monday, down by more than 300 people compared to the day before.

"We think we are at the apex on the plateau," Cuomo said, although he cautioned that the decline, while part of a flattening trend over the past week or so, was statistically insignificant and warned against relaxing stay-at-home orders too quickly.

"We could lose all the progress we made in one week," he said.

Cuomo said an additional 778 New Yorkers died on Monday, up from 671 a day earlier.

A total of 10,834 New York residents have died due to COVID-19, nearly half the total across the country.

On Monday, Cuomo said he was teaming up with neighbouring states Connecticut, Delaware, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island to devise strategies for easing stay-at-home orders, an action that appeared to upset Trump.

At a briefing on Monday, Trump had said he had total authority over when businesses and schools would reopen, a declaration that was immediately challenged by a number of governors on US Constitutional grounds.

"The president is clearly spoiling for a fight on this issue," said Cuomo, who had appeared on TV multiple times since Trump's comments to push back on them. "The president will have no fight with me. I will not engage in it."

Cuomo reiterated that he believed rapid, mass testing would be critical to getting people back to work and called on the Federal Emergency Management Agency to take the lead in procuring tests.

He said he wanted to avoid repeating what had happened in the scramble to secure personal protective equipment, with states competing against one another and at times with the federal government, bidding up prices.

NEW YORK CITY HOSPITALS DROP TEMPORARY STAFF

Staffing agencies, which have deployed thousands of healthcare workers in recent weeks to travel to jobs at hospitals in New York City and other areas hit hard by the new coronavirus, say some of those workers are no longer needed.

The trend, coupled with a flattening in the number of New Yorkers hospitalised with coronavirus infection, reinforces the sense that New York may have reached the peak of the health crisis.



"We have had to reassign some of our travellers who were going to New York," San Diego-based staffing firm Aya Healthcare said in an emailed statement.

Demand for so-called "travel nurses" had increased during March and early April in cities like New Orleans, and especially New York, which saw the nation's largest spike in COVID-19 cases.

"We are seeing contracts in New York get cancelled," Lindsey Scott, a spokesperson for staffing agency Trusted Health, said in an email.

"The hospitals in New York hired a ton of travelers as the crisis started to ramp up, and then either had more nurses than they needed, or in some cases, more than they could ingest into the system."

She said Trusted Health had "multiple nurses who left their families and in some cases full-time jobs," to travel to New York, only to find that they are no longer needed.

