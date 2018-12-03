New York police find couple who lost engagement ring down subway grate

NEW YORK: New York City police on Sunday (Dec 2) located a tourist couple whose unlucky marriage proposal went viral after their engagement ring fell down a Times Square subway grate.

A video of the incident shared on Twitter by the New York City Police Department on Saturday collected more than 20,000 retweets, made headlines and managed to reach the newly engaged pair who had returned to the United Kingdom.

WANTED for dropping his fiancée’s ring in @TimesSquareNYC!

She said Yes - but he was so excited that he dropped the ring in a grate. Our @NYPDSpecialops officers rescued it & would like to return it to the happy couple. Help us find them? 💍 call 800-577-TIPS @NYPDTIPS @NYPDMTN pic.twitter.com/tPWg8OE0MQ — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 1, 2018

"The (now) happy couple is back in their home country, but thanks to your retweets they heard we were looking for them!" the NYPD wrote on Twitter on Sunday. "We're making arrangements to get them their ring back. Congratulations!"

The video captured by security cameras showed the distressed couple trying, unsuccessfully, to retrieve the ring.

The couple that lost their engagement ring in Time Square on Friday night has been found. A special thank you to #NYPD ESU Det. Bucchignano & Glacken for their extra effort, they returned the next morning & were able to recover the💍 in a subway grading. Congrats & Best of Luck! pic.twitter.com/ShUnJTYuB9 — NYPD Special Ops (@NYPDSpecialops) December 2, 2018

NYPD officers managed to recover and clean the piece of jewellery, but could not find the couple so made the appeal on social media.

"Thank you, Twitter. Case closed! Love, John, Daniella, and the NYPD," the department tweeted on Sunday, along with a photo of the smiling couple.

More than 350,000 people visit Times Square in midtown Manhattan, known as "The Crossroads of the World," every day.

