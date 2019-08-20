New York police officer sacked over choking death of black man

NEW YORK: A US police offer was sacked on Monday (Aug 19) for putting a black man in a banned chokehold just before his death five years ago in a case that fuelled nationwide protests.

New York Police Commissioner James O'Neill told reporters Daniel Pantaleo had been dismissed from the force over the death of Eric Garner during an arrest in 2014.

The incident stimulated "Black Lives Matter" protests which called for police to be held accountable for the deaths of unarmed African-Americans in custody or facing arrest.



