New York's state banking regulator asked Deutsche Bank AG and two other lenders for information on their relationships with White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, his family's real estate company and family members, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

REUTERS: New York's state banking regulator asked Deutsche Bank AG and two other lenders for information on their relationships with White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, his family's real estate company and family members, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The New York State Department of Financial Services made the requests to Deutsche Bank, Signature Bank and New York Community Bank a week ago, the person said.

(Reporting by Karen Freifeld; Editing by Bill Rigby)