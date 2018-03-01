New York regulator asks Deutsche, other banks about Kushner loans -source

New York's state banking regulator asked Deutsche Bank AG and two other lenders for information on their relationships with White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, his family's real estate company and family members, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

FILE PHOTO: White House senior adviser Jared Kushner delivers remarks on the Trump administration's approach to the Middle East region at the Saban Forum in Washington, U.S., December 3, 2017. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan/File Photo

The New York State Department of Financial Services made the requests to Deutsche Bank, Signature Bank and New York Community Bank a week ago, the person said.

