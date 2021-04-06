New Zealand-Australia travel bubble to start on Apr 19

WELLINGTON: Quarantine-free travel between New Zealand and Australia will start on Apr 19, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Tuesday (Apr 6).

Ardern said the conditions for starting to open up quarantine-free travel with Australia have been met.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Our team's success in managing COVID-19 and keeping it out over the past 12 months now opens up the opportunity to reconnect with loved ones and resume Trans-Tasman travel," Ardern said in a news conference.

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson said during a show appearance that Australian tourists visiting the country during the ski seasons and school holidays would "really matter" to struggling industries in New Zealand.

Both Australia and New Zealand have managed the COVID-19 crisis more successfully than most other developed nations after closing international borders to non-citizens and permanent residents very early in the pandemic.

Most Australian states have opened their borders to New Zealanders since last October but New Zealand has delayed returning the favour due to sporadic outbreaks in some Australian cities.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said last month that a two-way travel arrangement was in New Zealand's hands. ​​​​​​​



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram