New Zealand confirms first COVID-19 community case in more than 2 months

WELLINGTON: New Zealand confirmed on Monday (Jan 25) it was investigating one positive case of COVID-19 in the community that was reported on Sunday, the first domestic case in more than two months.

The infection in a 56-year-old woman who returned to New Zealand on Dec 30 was of the South African variant, the COVID-19 response minister Chris Hipkins said during a news conference.

There were no other community cases reported and authorities said the source of the infection was probably a fellow returnee at a quarantine facility.

New Zealand, one of the most successful developed nations in controlling the spread of the pandemic, last recorded a community coronavirus transmission on Nov 18, according to the health ministry website.



A tough lockdown and geographical isolation helped New Zealand virtually eliminate the coronavirus within its borders.

The country of 5 million people has had only 1,927 confirmed cases. But with the pandemic raging globally, more people are returning to New Zealand with infections, including the new variants, raising concerns the virus may spread in the community again.

