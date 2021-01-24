New Zealand reports first community COVID-19 case in months

WELLINGTON: New Zealand has reported its first coronavirus case outside of a quarantine facility in more than two months, although there was no immediate evidence the virus was spreading in the community.

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said on Sunday (Jan 24) the case was a 56-year-old woman who recently returned from Europe.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Like other returning travellers, she spent 14 days in quarantine and twice tested negative before being returning home on Jan 13. She later developed symptoms and tested positive.

He said health officials will conduct genome testing but are working under the assumption that the case is a more transmissible variant of the virus.

He said they are investigating to see whether its possible she caught the disease from another returning traveller who was staying in the same quarantine facility.

Advertisement

Advertisement

New Zealand, one of the most successful developed nations in controlling the spread of the pandemic, last recorded a community coronavirus transmission on Nov 18, according to information on the health ministry website.



Bloomfield said officials are ramping up contact tracing and testing efforts and hope to have more information about the case in the coming days.



The country has had only a total of 1,927 confirmed cases so far, but with the pandemic raging globally, more people are returning to New Zealand with infections including the new variants from the UK and South Africa, raising concerns the virus may spread in the community again.

On Sunday, there were eight new infections, all returning travellers who are being quarantined at the border, bringing the total active cases among those quarantined to 79, the health ministry said in a separate statement.

Advertisement

Pressure has been mounting on Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's government to vaccinate the population, but New Zealand has said the majority of its population would only be vaccinated in the second half of the year.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram