New Zealand confirms two new cases of COVID-19

WELLINGTON: New Zealand said on Tuesday (Jun 16) that it has two new cases of the coronavirus, both related to recent travel from the UK, ending a 24-day streak of no new infections in the country.

New Zealand lifted all social and economic restrictions except border controls last week, after declaring it had no new or active cases of the coronavirus, one of the first countries in the world to return to pre-pandemic normality.

However, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern warned that new cases may come up in the future as New Zealanders return home, and some others were allowed in under special conditions.

The health ministry said the new cases were related to the border as a result of recent travel from the UK. Both cases are connected, it said in a statement.

Further details were expected in a news conference later on Tuesday.

New Zealand has so far had 22 deaths from the virus.

New Zealand was also one of the first countries to allow people to watch professional sports at stadiums with no limits on crowd numbers.



New Zealand has won praise for its handling of the pandemic, which involved a strict seven-week lockdown that ended last month after the virus was contained.



Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday that she did a "little dance" to celebrate zero active cases in the country.

Her health chief, Ashley Bloomfield, who spearheaded the strict lockdown, said it was time to live a little.

"It's about buying local, getting out and enjoying everything this country has to offer," he told reporters in Wellington.

But he ended his comments with a warning.

"There is still a pandemic raging beyond our shores and we need to make sure we are doing everything we can to keep the gains we have made," he said.

