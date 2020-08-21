New Zealand defers lockdown decision as it reports new COVID-19 cases

WELLINGTON: New Zealand on Friday (Aug 21) reported 11 new cases of COVID-19, and put off a decision about easing restrictions in its biggest city of Auckland to next week.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she would announce on Monday whether the government would ease alert level 3 restrictions enforced in Auckland, and level 2 measures in the rest of the country.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Of the new COVID-19 cases, nine were in the community while two were imported.

New Zealand announced earlier this week that it would increase the number of defence personnel at its quarantine facilities and border to beat any further spread of COVID-19.

Around 500 more defence personnel will be deployed, taking the total defence force personnel supporting the COVID-19 response to around 1,200 – the largest military contingent since New Zealand sent peacekeepers to Timor Leste during unrest there in the early 2000s.



Advertisement

Advertisement

An abrupt resurgence of COVID-19 in Auckland has prompted the government to enforce an alert level 3 lockdown on the city's 1.7 million residents, while social distancing rules are in place in other towns and cities.



The origin of the latest outbreak is still unknown, but authorities have ruled out the possibility that it came from frozen food items or freight.

Ardern has delayed the country's general election by a month, bowing to pressure from parties who complained they could not campaign with nearly a third of New Zealand's 5 million people under lockdown in Auckland.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram