New Zealand reports two new community COVID-19 cases, 23 imported

WELLINGTON: New Zealand on Wednesday (Oct 21) reported two new cases of COVID-19 in the community linked to a port worker who tested positive over the weekend, and 23 imported cases.

Most of the imported cases are linked to a group of Russian and Ukrainian fishermen who were staying at a managed isolation facility in Christchurch, the Director General of health, Ashley Bloomfield, said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This takes New Zealand's total confirmed cases to 1,556, he said.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram​​​​​​