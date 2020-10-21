New Zealand reports two new community COVID-19 cases, 23 imported

Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Nelson
FILE PHOTO: Customers and employees are seen inside a cafe on the first day of all New Zealand domestic regulations being lifted for COVID-19 in Nelson, New Zealand on Jun 9, 2020. (Photo: Reuters/Tatsiana Chypsanava)

WELLINGTON: New Zealand on Wednesday (Oct 21) reported two new cases of COVID-19 in the community linked to a port worker who tested positive over the weekend, and 23 imported cases.

Most of the imported cases are linked to a group of Russian and Ukrainian fishermen who were staying at a managed isolation facility in Christchurch, the Director General of health, Ashley Bloomfield, said.

This takes New Zealand's total confirmed cases to 1,556, he said.

Source: Reuters/kv

