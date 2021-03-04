Tsunami warning issued after quake strikes off New Zealand

AUCKLAND: A 6.9-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of New Zealand's North Island in the early hours on Friday (Mar 5), said the US Geological Survey (USGS), triggering a tsunami warning from authorities.

The USGS said the quake hit 180km northeast of the city of Gisborne at 2.27am, at a relatively shallow depth of 10km.

"Based on the preliminary earthquake parameters, hazardous tsunami waves are possible for coasts located within 300 kilometres of the earthquake epicentre," the Hawaii-based Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.



We have issued a TSUNAMI WARNING for New Zealand coastal areas following the magnitude 7.3 earthquake near EAST OF THE NORTH ISLAND NEW ZEALAND. There is a LAND and MARINE TSUNAMI THREAT. An EMA will be issued to areas under land and marine tsunami threat. — National Emergency Management Agency (@NZcivildefence) March 4, 2021

New Zealand has issued a tsunami warning for coastal areas near the east of North Island.

The quake was felt across North Island, with residents in Christchurch and Dunedin also reporting tremors.



Before the tsunami warning was issued, the New Zealand Emergency Authority had advised people to move immediately to the nearest high ground.

Long but gentle in Christchurch. Sadly experience has taught us longer the quake the bigger it is. Knew straight off was someone well up north. Cross fingers bay of plenty area is okay — Sarah (@kiwi_chick008) March 4, 2021

The USGS initially pegged the quake at 7.3, then revised it down to 6.9.



This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.