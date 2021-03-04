Tsunami warning issued after quake strikes off New Zealand
AUCKLAND: A 6.9-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of New Zealand's North Island on Friday (Mar 5), said the US Geological Survey (USGS), triggering a tsunami warning from authorities.
The USGS said the quake hit 180km northeast of the city of Gisborne at 2.27am, at a relatively shallow depth of 10km.
"Based on the preliminary earthquake parameters, hazardous tsunami waves are possible for coasts located within 300 kilometres of the earthquake epicentre," the Hawaii-based Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.
New Zealand has issued a tsunami warning for coastal areas near the east of North Island.
The quake was felt across North Island, with residents in Christchurch and Dunedin also reporting tremors.
The New Zealand Emergency Authority earlier advised people to move immediately to the nearest high ground.
