New Zealand extends ban on arrivals from China on COVID-19 fears

New Zealand skyline
View of the skyline in Auckland in New Zealand. (Photo: AFP/Gabriel Bouys)
(Updated: )

WELLINGTON: New Zealand has extended a ban on arrivals from mainland China into a fourth week to contain the risk of exposure to the coronavirus, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday (Feb 24). 

The ban has been extended by a further eight days and would be reviewed after that, Ardern told a news conference.

New Zealand so far has no confirmed cases of the virus in the country.

