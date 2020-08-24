New Zealand extends COVID-19 curbs in Auckland

AUCKLAND: New Zealand will extend the current coronavirus restrictions in its largest city of Auckland until Sunday (Aug 31) night, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday.

An abrupt resurgence of COVID-19 about two weeks ago in Auckland prompted Ardern to put the city's 1.7 million residents in a lockdown, forcing businesses to close and schools to shut.

The lockdown was due to expire on Wednesday.



Ardern said everyone using public transport under level two restrictions or above will be required to wear masks or any face covering to contain the spread of the virus.



New Zealand earlier increased the number of defence personnel at its quarantine facilities and border to prevent further spread of COVID-19.



The origin of the country's latest outbreak is still unknown, but authorities have ruled out the possibility that it came from freight.

Ardern has also delayed New Zealand's general election by a month, after pressure from parties who said they could not campaign with nearly one-thirds of New Zealand under lockdown in Auckland.

