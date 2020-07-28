New Zealand suspends extradition treaty with Hong Kong after China passes national security law

WELLINGTON: New Zealand has suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong and made a number of other changes in light of China's decision to pass a national security law for Hong Kong, Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters said on Tuesday (Jul 28).

"New Zealand can no longer trust that Hong Kong’s criminal justice system is sufficiently independent from China," Peters said in a statement.

"If China in future shows adherence to the ‘one country, two systems’ framework then we could reconsider this decision."



Beijing imposed new legislation on Hong Kong earlier this month despite protests from Hong Kongers and Western nations.

Australia, Canada and the UK all suspended extradition treaties with Hong Kong earlier this month. US President Donald Trump has ended preferential economic treatment for Hong Kong.

Peters said New Zealand will treat military and dual-use goods and technology exports to Hong Kong in the same way as it treats such exports to China as part of a review of its overall relationship with Hong Kong.

Travel advice has been updated to alert New Zealanders to the risks presented by the new security law, he added.

China is New Zealand’s largest trading partner, with annual two-way trade recently exceeding NZ$32 billion (US$21 billion).

New Zealand's ties with China have frayed recently after the pacific nation backed Taiwan's participation at the World Health Organization (WHO).

China passed the security law on Jun 30, granting Beijing jurisdiction in some national security cases and allowing mainland security agents to set up shop openly in the city for the first time.

