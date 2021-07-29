New Zealand gives provisional nod to AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

WELLINGTON: New Zealand's health regulator Medsafe has granted provisional approval for the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for individuals 18 years of age and older, acting minister for COVID-19 response, Dr Ayesha Verrall, said on Thursday (Jul 29).

New Zealand secured 7.6 million doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine through an advance purchase agreement with the company last year.

The country has only been using the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine so far.

New Zealand last week suspended its quarantine-free travel arrangement with Australia for at least eight weeks, citing the highly infectious Delta virus variant.

