New Zealand court sentences mosque shooter to life imprisonment without parole

WELLINGTON: A New Zealand court on Thursday (Aug 27) sentenced a man who killed 51 Muslim worshippers in New Zealand's deadliest shooting to life imprisonment without parole, the first time such a sentence has been handed down in the country.

Brenton Tarrant, a 29-year-old Australian, admitted to 51 charges of murder, 40 counts of attempted murder and one charge of committing a terrorist act during the 2019 shooting rampage at two Christchurch mosques which he livestreamed on Facebook.

High Court Judge Cameron Mander said in Christchurch that a finite term would not be sufficient.

"Your crimes, however, are so wicked that even if you are detained until you die it will not exhaust the requirements of punishment and denunciation," said Mander in handing down the sentence.

"As far as I can discern, you are empty of any empathy for your victims," he said.

Prosecutors told the court earlier that Tarrant wanted to instil fear in those he described as invaders and that he carefully planned the attacks to cause maximum carnage.

Tarrant, a white supremacist who represented himself during his trial, said through a lawyer in court on Thursday that he did not oppose the prosecution's application for a life without parole sentence.

Tarrant faced a four-day sentencing in Christchurch with more than 90 witnesses providing harrowing testimony of the horrors inflicted in the country's worst terror attack.



Live reporting from the courtroom was banned, and other restrictions were put in place on what the media could report.​​​​​​​



TARRANT PURCHASED 7,000 ROUNDS OF AMMO

The court was told Tarrant arrived in New Zealand in 2017 and based himself in Dunedin, 360km south of Christchurch, where he built up a collection of high-powered firearms and purchased more than 7,000 rounds of ammunition.

Two months before the attack, he drove to Christchurch and flew a drone over the Al Noor mosque, filming the grounds and buildings, including entrances and exits, with detailed notes about travelling between mosques.



On Friday, Mar 15, 2019 he left his Dunedin address and drove to Christchurch armed with a range of high-powered weapons on which he had written references to historic battles, figures of the Crusades and more recent terror attacks and symbols.

He had ammunition pre-loaded into magazines, a camera mounted on his helmet to record the attacks and modified petrol containers "to burn down the mosques and said he wished he had done so", said the prosecutor.

In the minutes leading up to the storming of the al Noor mosque, he sent his radical 74-page manifesto to an extremist website, alerted his family to what he was about to do and sent emails containing threats to attack the mosques to numerous media agencies.