New Zealand court sentences mosque shooter to life imprisonment without parole

WELLINGTON: A New Zealand court on Thursday (Aug 27) sentenced a man who killed 51 Muslim worshippers in New Zealand's deadliest shooting to life imprisonment without parole, the first time such a sentence has been handed down in the country.

Brenton Tarrant, a 29-year-old Australian, admitted to 51 charges of murder, 40 counts of attempted murder and one charge of committing a terrorist act during the 2019 shooting rampage at two Christchurch mosques which he livestreamed on Facebook.

