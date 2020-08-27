New Zealand court sentences mosque shooter to life imprisonment without parole

World

The sentencing for mosque gunman Brenton Tarrant takes place in Christchurch
Brenton Tarrant, the gunman who shot and killed worshippers in the Christchurch mosque attacks, is seen during his sentencing at the High Court in Christchurch, New Zealand on August 26, 2020. (Photo: Reuters/John Kirk-Anderson/Pool)

WELLINGTON: A New Zealand court on Thursday (Aug 27) sentenced a man who killed 51 Muslim worshippers in New Zealand's deadliest shooting to life imprisonment without parole, the first time such a sentence has been handed down in the country.

Brenton Tarrant, a 29-year-old Australian, admitted to 51 charges of murder, 40 counts of attempted murder and one charge of committing a terrorist act during the 2019 shooting rampage at two Christchurch mosques which he livestreamed on Facebook. 

