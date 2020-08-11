New Zealand PM orders Auckland into lockdown after return of community COVID-19 cases

WELLINGTON: New Zealand on Tuesday (Aug 11) confirmed new community cases of COVID-19 after going for 102 days without any domestic transmission.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said four people from one family in South Auckland had been confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus.

Ardern announced that Auckland will move to alert level 3 restrictions from noon on Wednesday for three days.

"After 102 days, we have our first cases of COVID-19 outside of managed isolation or quarantine facilities ... While we have all worked incredibly hard to prevent this scenario, we have also planned and prepared for it," she said.



The rest of the country was also be moved to alert level 2 restriction from Wednesday, she added.



Ardern said at a news conference that the source of the new cases has not been determined, and that there is no immediate link to a managed isolation facility or to any high-risk individual.



"Therefore we need to take a much more precautionary approach until we can find a source of this case and make sure we reduce the risk of wider spread," she said.

"One of the most important lessons we have learned from overseas is the need to go hard and go early and stamp out flare-ups to avoid the risk of wider outbreak."



Schools and pre-schools in Auckland will close to all students apart from those whose parents are essential workers.

Public facilities, bars, restaurants and other businesses must also close, and residents must stay home as much as possible.



