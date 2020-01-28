New Zealand PM Ardern calls national election for Sep 19

WELLINGTON: New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called an election on Tuesday (Jan 28) for Sep 19, a contest that would test her popularity which soared after her response to a terror attack last year but has since taken a hit due to economic issues.

Ardern's centre-left Labour Party-led coalition came to power in 2017, and is seeking a second term. The election was due by November.

“I will be asking New Zealanders to continue to support my leadership and the current direction of the government, which is grounded in stability, a strong economy and progress on the long term challenges facing New Zealand,” Ardern said in a news conference.

