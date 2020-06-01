New Zealanders protest over death of George Floyd

WELLINGTON: Protests sweeping the United States over the death of African-American George Floyd reverberated on the other side of the globe on Monday (Jun 1), with thousands of people marching in the streets of New Zealand.

The protests in New Zealand were part of a number of demonstrations around the globe, from London and Berlin to Australia and the Netherlands, after video showed a white Minneapolis police officer kneeling on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes before he died last Monday.

The rallies were peaceful in contrast to the days of violent protests in the US.

In Auckland, about 2,000 people marched to the US Consulate chanting "no justice no peace" and "black lives matter".

Another 500 gathered in Christchurch, and a large crowd was expected to maintain a candlelit vigil outside the parliament buildings in Wellington.

UFC figther Israel Adesanya was among thousands of New Zealanders who took to the streets on Jun 1, 2020. (Photo: AFP/Michael Bradley)

Nigerian-New Zealand musician, Mazbou Q, who organised the protest, said the gatherings were not just about the death of Floyd.

"The ongoing persecution of the black community is an ongoing phenomenon. The same white supremacy which has led to disproportionate killings of black people in the US exists here in New Zealand," he told the crowd.

"We pride ourselves on being a nation of empathy, kindness and love. But the silence from the government and the media does not reflect that at all. In fact, it makes us complicit."

In Christchurch, where 51 people were killed by a self-proclaimed white supremacist last year, one speaker, Josephine Varghese, told the crowd: "We demand racial and economic justice. Black lives matter, indigenous lives matter, Muslim lives matter."

Police kept a low profile at the New Zealand protests on Jun 1, 2020. (Photo: AFP/Michael Bradley)

Police maintained a low-key presence as the protestors defied strict coronavirus regulations demanding gatherings be restricted to a maximum 100 people, who must maintain social distancing.

Across the Tasman Sea in Australia, demonstrations are expected on Tuesday evening.

In an email to American citizens living in Australia, the US consulate said its Sydney city offices would shut early on Tuesday as a result. "Police expect counter protesters," the email read, without providing further details.

New Zealand is on the verge of eliminating coronavirus with no new cases for 10 days. Of 1,154 confirmed cases, only one remains active.