New Zealand reports no new coronavirus cases for first time since mid-March

WELLINGTON: New Zealand has recorded no new cases of the coronavirus for the first time since March 16, the health ministry said at a news conference on Monday (May 4).

There were no additional virus-related fatalities, and the death toll remained at 20, Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country is 1,137, he said.

