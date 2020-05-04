New Zealand reports no new coronavirus cases for first time since mid-March
WELLINGTON: New Zealand has recorded no new cases of the coronavirus for the first time since March 16, the health ministry said at a news conference on Monday (May 4).
READ: Commentary: Contact tracing holds key to eliminating COVID-19 in post-lockdown New Zealand
There were no additional virus-related fatalities, and the death toll remained at 20, Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said.
The total number of confirmed cases in the country is 1,137, he said.
BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and its developments
Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram