New Zealand says to review relations with Hong Kong

FILE PHOTO: China&apos;s Foreign Minister Wang Yi meets New Zealand&apos;s Foreign Minister Winston
FILE PHOTO: New Zealand's Foreign Minister Winston Peters meets China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing, China, May 25, 2018. (REUTERS/Thomas Peter/Pool/File Photo)
(Updated: )

WELLINGTON: New Zealand said on Thursday (Jul 9) that it was reviewing settings of its relationship with Hong Kong.

These would include extradition arrangements, controls on exports of strategic goods and travel advice.

"China's decision to pass a new national security law for Hong Kong has fundamentally changed the environment for international engagement there," Foreign Minister Winston Peters said in a statement.

The announcement comes shortly after neighbouring Australia suspended an extradition agreement with Hong Kong.

