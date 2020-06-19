New Zealand police hunt suspect after officer shot dead, another injured during traffic stop

AUCKLAND: One police officer has died and another is seriously injured after a shooting incident in New Zealand on Friday (Jun 19).



New Zealand police were hunting for the person who shot the two officers during a routine traffic stop before driving away in the city of Auckland.

A member of the public was hit by the vehicle as the suspect drove off, police said in a statement on Twitter.

"Cordons are in place and schools in the immediate area have been advised to lockdown," Superintendent Naila Hassan, Waitemata district commander, said in a statement.

Gun crime remains relatively rare in New Zealand, where laws have been tightened twice since a gunman killed 51 Muslim worshippers in Christchurch last year in the country's worst peace-time mass shooting.

The country's lawmakers on Thursday passed legislation to create a new firearms registry that licence holders will be required to update as they buy or sell guns.



