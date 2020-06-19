Suspect on run after 1 New Zealand officer killed, 1 injured

AUCKLAND: New Zealand police say one officer has been shot and killed and a second shot and injured in Auckland, and that the suspect is on the run.



Police said they were carrying out a routine traffic stop Friday morning (Jun 19) when a person began firing at them before driving away. They said the suspect's vehicle hit a bystander, who was also injured.

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said there was nothing to indicate anything was out of the ordinary when the car was pulled over.

He said the officers were not carrying guns. New Zealand police do not routinely carry guns but typically have them available in the trunk of their vehicles.

“This is a shocking situation, this is the worst news police and their families can receive," Coster told news media.

A member of the public was hit by the vehicle as the suspect drove off, police said in a statement on Twitter.

Coster said the second officer was hospitalised with serious injuries, while the bystander was in a hospital with minor injuries.



"Cordons are in place and schools in the immediate area have been advised to lockdown," Superintendent Naila Hassan, Waitemata district commander, said in a statement.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the news was devastating.

“To lose a police officer is to lose someone working for all of us, but also a family member, someone’s loved one and friend," she said in a statement.

Witness Elaine Taniela told The New Zealand Herald she was at home when she heard gunshots. She said a friend who was on his way to her house at the time described seeing an officer on the ground shaking.



Gun crime remains relatively rare in New Zealand, where laws have been tightened twice since a gunman killed 51 Muslim worshippers in Christchurch last year in the country's worst peace-time mass shooting.

The country's lawmakers on Thursday passed legislation to create a new firearms registry that licence holders will be required to update as they buy or sell guns.



Auckland is New Zealand’s largest city, with about 1.7 million people.

