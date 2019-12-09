Volcano at White Island, New Zealand erupts

WELLINGTON: A moderate volcanic eruption began at White Island, New Zealand on Monday (Dec 9), about 50km from the east coast of North Island, authorities said.

It is hazardous in the immediate vicinity, the National Emergency Management Agency said in an email statement and on its Twitter page.

The agency said falling ash may affect some areas.

#WhiteIsland We are assessing the situation with @gnsscience scientific advisors to determine the severity of the threat. — National Emergency Management Agency (@NZcivildefence) December 9, 2019

Local media reports said there were people on or near the volcano at the time of the eruption, but this was not confirmed by authorities.

Cameras providing a live feed from the volcano showed more than half a dozen people walking inside the rim at 2.10pm local time (9.10am Singapore time), before images went dark when the eruption occurred minutes later.

The local mayor said he feared there had been "injuries" in the eruption.

YIKES, Crater Rim cam shows people in the area only 10mins before #WhiteIsland eruption... fingers crossed they managed to get a long way away.https://t.co/ajq7NKL3L5



c/- @geonet pic.twitter.com/sv84S52hoR — paul le comte (@five15design) December 9, 2019



