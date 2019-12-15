No luck in search for remaining bodies on New Zealand volcano

AUCKLAND: Search teams returned to New Zealand's volcanic White Island on Sunday (Dec 15) but there was no sign of two bodies still unaccounted for after last week's eruption, as police released the names of four more victims.

Of the 47 people on the island - a popular tourist attraction - when the explosion took place, the death toll stands at 17 including the missing pair.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It is now believed the two may be in the sea, although divers searching the contaminated waters around the island on Saturday failed to locate one body seen floating in the area several days ago.

Authorities said eight police search and rescue staff were deployed for 75 minutes to an area in which their information suggested one body may remain.

"I can say we have found no further bodies in that area," Deputy Police Commissioner Mike Clement told a media conference on Sunday.

"The rescue teams are frustrated. We understand completely how frustrating it is for loved ones who want the bodies back."



Advertisement

Advertisement

He said there was "every chance" both corpses were in the water but the divers were "satisfied that the area we searched near the jetty is clear of the bodies".



On Friday, six bodies were successfully retrieved from the island by a New Zealand military team and taken to the mainland for disaster victim identification.

Police said they remained committed to recovering the two bodies and that police and military divers were continuing to scour the waters around the island.

“Everyone went out there absolutely desperate to find bodies and return them to loved ones," Clement said.

This handout photo provided courtesy of Lillani Hopkins through her Facebook account shows Lillani Hopkins with her father Geoff shortly before the volcano erupted on White Island. Hopkins and her father left the island just as it erupted and their boat went back to help pick up those injured in the blast. (Photo: AFP/Lillani Hopkins)

On Saturday, divers faced contaminated waters and low visibility as they searched the sea surrounding the island.

The volcano, a popular destination for day-trippers, erupted on Monday, spewing ash, steam and gases over the island.

Among the 47 people on the island at the time were Australian, US, German, Chinese, British and Malaysian tourists.

There are 27 survivors in New Zealand and Australian hospitals, of which 20 are fighting for their lives after the eruption of the desolate island, which is the country's most active volcano.

Police on Saturday began formally releasing the names and nationalities of those killed, with 21-year-old Australian Krystal Browitt the first person identified.



On Sunday, police officially identified four victims, including New Zealand tour guide Tipene James Te Rangi Ataahua Maangi, 24.

This undated handout shows the three Australian victims of the White Island volcano, Jason Griffiths (from left), Karla Mathews and Richard Elzer in Sydney. The families and friends of Australian victims of the White Island volcano tragedy paid tribute to "wonderful" lost loved ones and expressed doubt they were made aware of the risks of visiting the island. (Photo: Australia Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade)

The other three - all Australians - were Zoe Ella Hosking, 15, and her stepfather Gavin Brian Dallow, 53, as well as 51-year-old Anthony James Langford.

Clement said although the land and sea searches had so far been unsuccessful in finding the remaining bodies, police had not given up hope.

"There will come a time when we've done everything we can do, when we've done everything that's sensible but we're not there yet ... we don't give up easily," he said.

Scientists monitoring White Island said there had been no further significant activity since last Monday's eruption but the risk remained.

A glow was visible from the vent area overnight "which confirms there is a high heat flow present," said Geoff Kilgour, a volcanologist with GNS Science, which monitors seismic and volcanic activity in New Zealand.

"This has been confirmed today by an aerial observation this morning that noted an active crater is emitting volcanic gas at a high rate and very high temperature" above 200° Celsius .

The disaster has raised questions about why tourists were allowed on a volcano where experts had recently raised threat levels.

A minute's silence will be observed in New Zealand on Monday, Dec 16 at 2.11pm local time, exactly one week after the fatal eruption occurred.

