New Zealand police launch criminal probe into volcano deaths

WELLINGTON: New Zealand police on Tuesday (Dec 10) announced a criminal investigation into how an eruption at the White Island volcano led to an estimated 13 deaths.

"I can confirm now that we will commence a criminal investigation into the circumstances of the death and injuries on White Island," deputy commissioner John Tims told reporters in the wake of Monday's disaster.

Five people were killed and eight people were still missing after White Island, one of New Zealand's most active volcanoes, spewed a plume of ash 3,668m into the sky.







At least one Malaysian has been confirmed dead by New Zealand authorities.



New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said that tourists from Australia, the United States, Britain, China were also among the missing and injured, along with New Zealanders. She has said there would be a government inquiry into the incident.



Reconnaissance flights showed no signs of life on White Island, as eyewitnesses detailed the horrific burns suffered by some survivors.



Rescuers have been unable to access the island, which is covered in grey ash. GNS Science, New Zealand's geoscience agency, warned there was a 50/50 chance of another eruption in the coming 24 hours, as the volcano vent continued to emit "steam and mud jetting".



"The focus this morning is on recovery and ensuring police can do that safely," Ardern told a press conference.



"To those who have lost or are missing family and friends, we share in your unfathomable grief and in your sorrow," she said.



White Island Tours, a trip operator, confirmed that two of its guides were unaccounted for, while Britain's high commissioner in Wellington said two female citizens were hospitalised.

Concerns about further eruptions, poisonous gases and choking ash stalled efforts to recover bodies.

"We will only go to the island when it is safe to do so for our people," police spokesman Bruce Bird said.

