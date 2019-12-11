New Zealand says 9 officially listed as missing after volcano eruption

WELLINGTON: Nine people have been officially listed as missing after the eruption of a volcano on New Zealand's White Island, police said on Wednesday (Dec 11).

Seven of the missing are Australians and two are New Zealanders.

"This is not a complete list of the missing as we have been unable to speak with all next of kin involved," the police added in their statement.

The death toll from Monday's eruption stands at six, while 30 were injured.

A view of White Island, New Zealand after a volcanic eruption December 9, 2019, in this picture obtained from social media. (Photo: AUCKLAND RESCUE HELICOPTER TRUST /via REUTERS)

The police said there was a definitive list of people in hospital whose names could not be released due to privacy reasons. Nine people who were not in hospital and had not been discharged were listed officially as missing.

The nine are Gavin Dallow, Jessica Richards, Krystal Browitt, Richard Elzer, Zoe Hosking, Karla Matthews and Julie Richards, all from Australia, and New Zealanders Tipene Maangi and Hayden Inman.

Increasing tremors on Wednesday heightened the risk of another massive eruption, preventing the recovery of bodies.

Authorities monitoring the uninhabited island said conditions were worsening and there was now a 40 to 60 per cent chance of a massive eruption similar to Monday in the next 24 hours.

"In summary, yesterday there was a high risk of an eruption. Today there is an even higher risk of an eruption. And the parameters are worsening at the moment," Graham Leonard, a senior volcanologist at GNS Science, told a news conference in Wellington.

A plume of smoke could still be seen coming from the island.

"I've spoken to many of those involved in the operation and they are very, very eager to get back there, they want to bring people's loved ones home," New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said in an interview with Reuters in Wellington.

Aerial surveillance has detected no signs of life on the island, where at least one tour group was captured on automated webcams in the crater just a minute before the eruption.

Police said the safety of recovery teams was the priority and that they are awaiting advice from experts on when they can access the island. That has prompted some criticism that authorities are being too cautious.

"We cannot put other people in jeopardy to go out there until we're absolutely certain that the island is actually safe," Acting Assistant Commissioner Bruce Bird told a media conference in Whakatane, the town that is an access point for tourist trips to the island.

There were 47 people on White Island at the time of the eruption. Twenty-four of those were from Australia, nine from the United States, five from New Zealand, four from Germany, two each from China and Britain and one from Malaysia.

A man looks at a memorial at the harbour in Whakatane, following the White Island volcano eruption in New Zealand, Dec 11, 2019. (Photo: Reuters/Jorge Silva)

Daily tours bring more than 10,000 visitors to the privately owned island every year, marketed as "the world's most accessible active marine volcano".

GeoNet raised the alert level for the volcano in November because of an increase in volcanic activity. The alert level was increased further after the eruption, and remains elevated.