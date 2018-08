Next Mexican government to review US security cooperation-aide

MEXICO CITY: Mexico's President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador will review security agreements with the United States, including the US$2.9 billion (2.23 billion pounds)Merida Initiative, and wants to refocus aid to social and economic projects, a senior security aide said on Friday.

"We have to review all the cooperation agreements that exist between our countries," said Alfonso Durazo, who will head a new public security ministry when the government takes office on Dec. 1. "When the time comes, we will review initiatives such as Plan Merida."

Advertisement

The Merida Initiative, some times called Plan Merida, is one of the biggest U.S. security aid programs to Latin America.

(Reporting by Diego Oré)