Nicaragua President Ortega to stand for reelection: Party

MANAGUA: Nicaragua President Daniel Ortega is to stand for a fourth consecutive term in November's general election, his Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN) party said on Monday (Aug 2).

"We have our formula, our candidates were elected unanimously," said Gustavo Porras, an FSLN legislator, during the party congress.

Ortega's wife, Vice-President Rosario Murillo, will again be his running mate.

The presidential power couple's election ticket was ratified by all 2,932 members present at the FSLN virtual congress just hours before the enrolment deadline for candidates.

Former leftist guerrilla Ortega, 75, who is accused by his opponents of authoritarianism, has been in power since 2007.

His 70-year-old wife has been his vice-president since the last election in 2017.

The government has been accused of repression after detaining more than 30 opposition figures during the last two months, including seven presidential hopefuls.

It left the main opposition alliance submitting a surprise pairing to run for president in November, with former right-wing guerrilla Oscar Sobalvarro, 68, supported by Berenice Quezada, a 27-year-old ex-beauty queen with no political experience.

The FSLN congress also validated the 92 candidates for the National Assembly and 20 for the Central American Parliament.