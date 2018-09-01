Nigeria and China to sign agreement on US$328 million - Nigeria presidency

Nigeria and China are to sign an agreement on US$328 million (£253.1 million) to be provided by Chinese Exim bank for technology infrastructure, Nigeria's presidency said on Saturday.

The bank facility is for the development of the country's telecommunications network. Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari arrived in China on Saturday ahead of the two-day Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, which will begin on Monday.

