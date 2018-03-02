Nigeria extends search for abducted schoolgirls to neighbouring countries

ABUJA: Nigeria's government has extended the search for 110 schoolgirls abducted last month to neighbouring countries, the information ministry said on Friday.

The girls were taken from their school in the town of Dapchi, in the northeastern state of Yobe, by suspected Boko Haram militants on Feb. 19. Yobe state directly borders Niger and is also close to Nigeria's borders with Chad and Cameroon.

