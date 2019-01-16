Nigeria opposition candidate Abubakar says committed to privatising state oil firm

Nigeria's main opposition party presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar said on Wednesday he is committed to privatising state oil company Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation.

"I am committed to privatising NNPC. Even if they are going to kill me I'll do it," Abubakar, a businessman who served as vice president between 1999 and 2007, told business leaders in commercial capital Lagos. Oil sales make up around two thirds of government revenue in Africa's top crude producer.

(Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Catherine Evans)