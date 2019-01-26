Nigeria opposition party suspends election campaign over suspension of judge

Nigeria opposition party suspends election campaign over suspension of judge

Nigeria's main opposition party has suspended its presidential election campaign for 72 hours in protest at the suspension of the country's most senior judge by President Muhammadu Buhari, it said on Saturday.

FILE PHOTO: Nigeria's main opposition party presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar attends an interview with Reuters in Lagos, Nigeria January 16, 2019. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja/File Photo

The country's top judge was suspended on Friday over allegations of false asset declaration, weeks ahead of the election which is scheduled to take place on Feb. 16.

(Reporting Felix Onuah; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Source: Reuters

