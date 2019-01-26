Nigeria opposition party suspends election campaign over suspension of judge

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Nigeria's main opposition party has suspended its presidential election campaign for 72 hours in protest at the suspension of the country's most senior judge by President Muhammadu Buhari, it said on Saturday.

The country's top judge was suspended on Friday over allegations of false asset declaration, weeks ahead of the election which is scheduled to take place on Feb. 16.

