Nigeria's Buhari says no rest until last kidnapped girl released - Twitter

Nigerian authorities will not rest until the last kidnapped girl from the northeastern towns of Chibok and Dapchi have been released, President Muhammadu Buhari said on Wednesday in comments posted on his office's official Twitter feed.

LAGOS: Nigerian authorities will not rest until the last kidnapped girl from the northeastern towns of Chibok and Dapchi have been released, President Muhammadu Buhari said on Wednesday in comments posted on his office's official Twitter feed.

He made the remarks during a visit to Yobe, the northeastern state in which Dapchi is located. Some 110 girls were kidnapped from their school in the town by suspected members of Boko Haram last month, the most high-profile mass abduction since the 2014 kidnap of over 270 Chibok schoolgirls.

(Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Catherine Evans)