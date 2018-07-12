Nigeria's President Buhari says will soon sign African continental free trade agreement
Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari said on Wednesday the country will soon sign up to an African continental free trade agreement.
Buhari made the comment while speaking at a press conference during a visit by South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa.
The agreement was signed by 44 countries in March, with South Africa joining earlier this month.
(Reporting by Felix Onuah; Writing by Paul Carsten; Editing by Catherine Evans)