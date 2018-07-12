Nigeria's President Buhari says will soon sign African continental free trade agreement

World

Nigeria's President Buhari says will soon sign African continental free trade agreement

Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari said on Wednesday the country will soon sign up to an African continental free trade agreement.

FILE PHOTO: Nigeria&apos;s President Muhammadu Buhari attends a reception at the closing session of
FILE PHOTO: Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari attends a reception at the closing session of the Commonwealth Business Forum at the Guildhall in London, Britain on April 18, 2017. Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool via Reuters

Bookmark

ABUJA: Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari said on Wednesday the country will soon sign up to an African continental free trade agreement.

Buhari made the comment while speaking at a press conference during a visit by South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The agreement was signed by 44 countries in March, with South Africa joining earlier this month.

(Reporting by Felix Onuah; Writing by Paul Carsten; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark