Nigeria's President Buhari to seek second term -presidency Twitter

Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari will seek a second term in February 2019 elections, the governor of Kaduna state said on his official Twitter account on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Nigerian President Buhari addresses the 72nd United Nations General Assembly at U.N. he
FILE PHOTO: Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari addresses the 72nd United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo
LAGOS: Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari will seek a second term in office, his office said on Monday.

"President @MBuhari has just announced his intention to seek the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and contest for a second term of Office in the 2019 elections," the presidency tweeted.

(Reporting by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

Source: Reuters

