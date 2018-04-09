Nigeria's President Buhari to seek second term -presidency Twitter

Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari will seek a second term in February 2019 elections, the governor of Kaduna state said on his official Twitter account on Monday.

"President @MBuhari has just announced his intention to seek the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and contest for a second term of Office in the 2019 elections," the presidency tweeted.

