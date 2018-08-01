Nigeria's Senate president to leave ruling APC party

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Nigeria's Senate president Bukola Saraki said on Tuesday that he was leaving President Muhammadu Buhari's ruling party.

"I wish to inform Nigerians that, after extensive consultations, I have decided to take my leave of the All Progressives Congress (APC)," said Saraki, the third most senior politician in Nigeria, on his Twitter feed.

Last week, following a raft of defections from the party, he told Reuters that there was a very high chance that he would leave the party.

