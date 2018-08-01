Nigeria's Senate president to leave ruling APC party

Nigeria's Senate president Bukola Saraki said on Tuesday that he was leaving President Muhammadu Buhari's ruling party.

Nigeria&apos;s Senate President Bukola Saraki speaks in his office in Abuja, Nigeria, after senator
Nigeria's Senate President Bukola Saraki speaks in his office in Abuja, Nigeria, after senators defected from President Buhari's ruling All Progressives Congress, July 24, 2018. REUTERS/Paul Carsten

"I wish to inform Nigerians that, after extensive consultations, I have decided to take my leave of the All Progressives Congress (APC)," said Saraki, the third most senior politician in Nigeria, on his Twitter feed.

Last week, following a raft of defections from the party, he told Reuters that there was a very high chance that he would leave the party.

(Reporting by Alexis Akwagyiram, Editing by Angus MacSwan)

Source: Reuters

